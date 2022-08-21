UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Requests Federal Govt For Provision Of Required Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 10:50 PM

AJK PM requests federal govt for provision of required budget

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Aug, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday requested the Federal government to provide the required grant of budget to the AJK government in accordance with 2018's financial contract.

Talking to media in the State metropolis, the AJK Prime Minister said that Azad Kashmir was facing a severe financial crisis.

He also acknowledged the role of former AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider for the passage of 13th amendment.

"I salute Raja Farooq Haider Khan for his courage he had shown during successful passage of 13th amendment that granted administrative and financial autonomy to Azad Kashmir,, the AJK PM said, adding that he had already acknowledged his services on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Regarding the establishment of Tourism Authority (TA), the AJK PM made it clear that the setting up of the TA was meant to make investment possible through one window operation. On municipal elections, he said that the government was serious enough to hold the much-delayed polls in the region.

Reiterating his commitment to safeguard the interests of the people of Azad Kashmir, the AJK PM said that he would never compromise on the honour of the people of this region.

"We support the 15th Amendment to the extent of increasing the number of ministers," he said, adding that 16 ministries were not enough to run 24 departments.

