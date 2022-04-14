UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Resigns In Wake Of No-confidence Motion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 07:49 PM

AJK PM resigns in wake of no-confidence motion

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi on Thursday resigned from his office in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him scheduled to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi on Thursday resigned from his office in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him scheduled to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

A hand written resignation was issued by his office, which was sent to the AJK President on Thursday evening. Earlier, he sacked four ministers and an advisor.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities of ..

Ukraine's Security Council Suspends Activities of Opposition Platform - Reports

2 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

2 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims Rise Higher Last Week From 55-Ye ..

US Jobless Claims Rise Higher Last Week From 55-Year Low - Labor Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Damaged roads and bridges hamper aid for S. Africa ..

Damaged roads and bridges hamper aid for S. Africa flood victims

2 minutes ago
 Russian gold miner sees shares tumble on war fallo ..

Russian gold miner sees shares tumble on war fallout

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.