AJK PM resigns in wake of no-confidence motion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi on Thursday resigned from his office in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him scheduled to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi on Thursday resigned from his office in the wake of a no-confidence motion against him scheduled to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

A hand written resignation was issued by his office, which was sent to the AJK President on Thursday evening. Earlier, he sacked four ministers and an advisor.