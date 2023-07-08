AJK PM resolves to ameliorate life style of commoners of state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 08 (APP):AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Saturday said that his government was committed to spending every penny of public money on the welfare of people to ameliorate their standard of living.

He expressed these views while talking to former candidate Assembly Major (R) Latif Khaliq, members of District Council Chaudhry Muhammad Fazil, Chaudhry Waheed Akram, contractor Muhammad Ilyas Chaudhry and others who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late Friday.

The present government, he said, was determined to impose strict financial and administrative discipline in every sector. He, however, maintained that real development was not possible sans investment in productive and social sectors.

"Administrative and financial powers are being transferred to the lower level so that the funds allocated for different sectors in the budget can be spent fairly in a transparent manner", the prime minister said.

The real change in Azad Kashmir would be visible on the ground by the end of the next fiscal year, He added.

After assuming power, the present government recovered more than 11 billion rupees from the federal government and spent it transparently on various development projects, He further added.

He said that the total development budget for the production sector has been increased from 11% to 14% whereas the social sector budget has been increased from 25% to 31%.

"These are the sectors in which employment opportunities can be created by investing", the PM said, adding that additional funds have been allocated to the health and education sectors.

He said that the government was also planning to implement an e-governance system to provide better governance in the region.

Regarding the improvement in the education sector, the PM said that the government's target was to raise the literacy rate to 85% in the next financial year.

The visiting delegates, on the occasion, informed the Prime Minister about the problems being faced by the people in their respective areas.