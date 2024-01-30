AJK PM returns home after performing Umrah

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has returned home after performing Umrah with a warm welcome from government officials and colleagues.

During his visit, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq offered prayers for the security, development, and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. His colleagues, including Mian Abdul Waheed and Zafar Iqbal Malik, also expressed their felicitations on his successful Umrah trip, said a press release on Monday late.

Accompanied by Minister Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, the AJK premier landed at Islamabad International Airport on Monday night and was greeted by senior minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor and other officials.

However, amidst the joyous homecoming, the AJK PM also expressed his sadness over the death of senior jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.