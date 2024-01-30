AJK PM Returns Home After Performing Umrah
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has returned home after performing Umrah with a warm welcome from government officials and colleagues.
During his visit, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq offered prayers for the security, development, and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. His colleagues, including Mian Abdul Waheed and Zafar Iqbal Malik, also expressed their felicitations on his successful Umrah trip, said a press release on Monday late.
Accompanied by Minister Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, the AJK premier landed at Islamabad International Airport on Monday night and was greeted by senior minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor and other officials.
However, amidst the joyous homecoming, the AJK PM also expressed his sadness over the death of senior jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri.
In a heartfelt condolence message, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citizens to get civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park: ICT Spokesman6 minutes ago
-
DC orders fuel price inspection drive in capital6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film actress Neelo Begum observed6 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri35 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of Digital Girdawri process36 minutes ago
-
Hardware factory material gutted46 minutes ago
-
Two teens killed, two injured in road accident46 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at Metropole Cinema Lahore46 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK condemns India’s brutal policies in IIOJK, urges UN intervention46 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up for Kashmir Solidarity Day: A renewed pledge to end Indian occupation56 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case1 hour ago
-
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power1 hour ago