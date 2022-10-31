AJK PM rules out possibility of postponement of LB polls in the State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has categorically ruled out possibility of postponement of scheduled November 27 local bodies elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Civic polls in Azad Jammu Kashmir will be held entirely according to the announced scheduled, the Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to various delegations who called on him at Jammu Kashmir house in the federal metropolis on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "according to the instructions of the supreme court, the local elections will be held at the scheduled time".

He said that the Election Commission has been given the resources to conduct the elections on time according to their needs.

"There is no issue of the security forces for the elections", he said, adding that the government of Azad Kashmir was in touch with the Federal Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah.

"If for any reason it is not possible for the federal government to provide security forces for the elections, then the government of Azad Kashmir can request Punjab, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan Army for security", he said.

Reiterating his government's commitment to hold elections in time, he said, "We will not let this long-standing dream of the people be broken in any case". Urging the people and ticket holders not to pay heed to rumor-mongering, he said that there was dire need that workers should make full preparations for the elections to ensure the party's victory.