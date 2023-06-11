AJK PM says his govt endeavors to promote tourism

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 11 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government was keen to promote tourism in Azad Kashmir.

He said that necessary steps were being taken on a priority basis for the promotion of domestic and national-level tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

" Millions of tourists visit the beautiful region annually", he said, adding that details of routes leading to the tourist destinations of Azad Kashmir would be put on Google so that tourists coming from outside could be able to find locations easily and get accurate information about the routes.

In an interview in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq said that the government provided full support for holding Tourism Festival in Haveli. He said that Government Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has been active in this regard.

He said that tourism festivals should be organized all across Azad Kashmir so that people can get access and see the beauty of Kashmir.

He said that the ongoing tourism related projects initiated in different areas of Azad Kashmir would be accomplished on a priority basis.

About the beautification of tourist places, the PM said, "Lights will be installed at various tourism spots of Azad Kashmir and essential facilities will be provided to increase the interest of tourists".

Referring to Azad Kashmir's unique beauty, the PM said, " The way of life, customs and culture of this place has a unique recognition in the whole world".

He said that promotion of regional culture would also help to attract foreign tourists.

" Despite the financial crisis, the government will take all possible measures to promote tourism in the region", the PM said, adding that promotion of tourism would be instrumental in providing employment besides generating economic activities in the region.

To generate revenue on a bigger scale, the PM said that there was a need to adopt western tourism concepts and models to boost the tourism sector.