AJK PM seeks due steps to achieve tax recovery target set by IRD for ongoing fiscal year

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has directed the officials of the State Inland Revenue Department to take all possible steps to achieve the tax recovery target set for the ongoing fiscal year in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He was chairing a high-level meeting of the officials of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Inland Revenue Department in the state metropolis on Tuesday, it was officially stated.

The meeting reviewed the pace of tax collection and other matters of the department, a state government spokesman later told APP Tuesday.

Expressing satisfaction over the IRD's performance, the Prime Minister stressed the need for widening of the tax base to increase the size of the economy.

The meeting was attended by senior minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, chief secretary AJK Flight Lieutenant (retd) Khushal Khan, and Chairman Central board of Revenue Chaudhry Muhammad Raqeeb.

Inspector General AJK Police Abdul Jabbar, Principal Secretary Zaffar Mahmood Khan, and others.