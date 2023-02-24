UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Seeks Due Women's Empowerment In The State.

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 08:25 PM

AJK PM seeks due women's empowerment in the state.

Altaf Hamid Rao Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that women could play a significant role in the progress and prosperity of the state by turning self-reliant economically

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Altaf Hamid Rao Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that women could play a significant role in the progress and prosperity of the state by turning self-reliant economically.

"The scope of the Vocational Training Center established in Muzaffarabad should be extended to Sidhnuti, Bagh, Rawalkot and Chakswari in Mirpur district", he added while addressing a video link meeting over the reported successful women's program in AJK on Friday.

The meeting was attended senior officers of various nation-building government functioneries including Secretary Education Elementary and Secondary Education, Secretary TEVTA, former Secretary Social Welfare department special assistant for women's welfare and others.

The Prime minister directed the audience to ensure the delivery of all necessary facilities to Muzaffarabad Centre meeting the need of machines besides solving the administrative issues.

"Now the era is changing Where there are opportunities for education for students, and the same female students are not behind them in this field, but now the female students are performing better than the male students", the Prime Minister said.

He continued that women are playing an important role in the field of life, this was the reason why their government has also started a successful women's program to train them in skills.

He said that women will be made skilled in stitching, embroidery, weaving and shawl weaving so that they could play an important role in economic development.

The Prime Minister said that the present era was only about technology, nations could not develop if they did not equip themselves with modern education over time, so they had to adapt themselves to traditional education over time.

The Prime Minister said that technical education was the best source of employment, and all the resources will be used to make Toyota a successful institution in a modern style so that this institution could also provide technical education to unemployed women to provide them with employment opportunities.

He said that the products manufactured under the auspices of TEVTA should be established in various areas in liaison with Tawzarm to promote tourism and promote Kashmiri handicrafts such as Namda, Gabba, Wood Carving and Shawl weaving to Pakistan and that could be introduced all over the world. Ends / APP / AHR.

