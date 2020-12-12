UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

AJK PM seeks EU attention towards Indian atrocities in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday highly appreciated the vibrant role of Kashmir council Europe for effectively projecting the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people and exposing the worst human rights violations and atrocities by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the chairman Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed and a renowned European Journalists and Photographer Cedric Garibay here, the prime minister said a planned network launched by the Indian government against Pakistan and Kashmiri people had been exposed and now it was the responsibility of the international community and the European countries to take notice of the heinous designs of the Indian government.

He said Cedric Garibay had played a significant role in protecting the war crimes against humanity by the Indian government in IIOJK all over the world particularly in European countries which was a highly commendable.

He said his exhibition twice in the European parliament had also exposed the Indian forces atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people in the European countries.

The prime minister called upon the international human rights organizations, United Nations and civilized nations of the word to take notice of the Indian heinous designs against Pakistan and Kashmiri people and added that Indian had been involved in conspiracy against Pakistan to destabilize it.

He drew the attention of the international community towards continued indiscriminate Indian forces firing from across the line of control on civil population of Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister said India had intensified war of repressions against Kashmiri people in pretext of corona pandemic and Kashmiri were under continued military siege and complete lock down for the last one and half years.

He regretted that Kashmiri people had been facing worst kind of atrocities in the occupied valley at the hands of brute Indian forces while United Nations was still salient over the killings of innocent people.

