AJK PM seeks global attentions towards HR abuses in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday invited the attention of international human rights organizations towards deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged them to play their effective role to stop the flagrant human rights violations at the hands of brute Indian forces.

In a statement on the eve of international human rights day to be observed on Thursday, the prime minister said the people of IIOJK have been facing continued lockdown for the last one and a half year and are still under military siege.

He urged the international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the Indian forces repressions and continued human rights violations in IIOJK.

He said India has converted the entire IIOJK into a big jail and if the international human rights organizations were sincere they should take immediate steps to end the military siege of IIOJK.

The prime minister said that nearly one hundred thousand Kashmiri people had been killed by the Indian forces since 1989 while thousands of anonymous graveyards still exist in IIOJK, while eleven thousands women were molested and about 22 thousands were widowed.

He said India has launched a systematic war of repressions to crush the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He said Indian forces have not only targeted the civil populations living close to the line of control in AJK but also targeting the schools, ambulances and hospitals.

He said continued lockdown and military siege have badly affected the daily life of the Kashmiri people while strict restrictions have also been imposed on the media and internet to conceal the human rights abuses and killings of Kashmiri at the hands of brute Indian forces.

The prime minister invited the attention of the international human rights organization to take stock of Indian forces aggressions and play their immediate role in stopping the human rights abuses in IIOJK.