AJK PM seeks immediate UN intervention to end human rights violations in IIOJ&K

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 24 (APP):The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said that it was high time that the United Nations (UN) and other International bodies should take effective cognizance of the continued violence and bloodshed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He expressed these views while addressing a massive rally at D-Chowk in the Federal metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that BJP government's hostile policies and the racist regime's Hindutva policy poses a serious threat to the entire South Asian region. The AJK PM said that massive participation of people in the Kashmir rally and presence of the entire leadership across the political spectrum speak volumes about their allegiance and commitment to Kashmir's just cause.

He said that today's successful rally sends across a strong and clear-cut message to Modi that the government of Pakistan and the AJK were on one page on the issue of Kashmir.

Regarding the unending sufferings of Kashmiri people, Qayyum said, "I live near the LoC, and my home is just 500 yards away from the Indian post, I can better understand the pain and plight of Kashmiris". The AJK PM said that the purpose of today's Kashmir rally was to draw the attention of the world towards IIOJ&K, where the Indian occupation forces have broken all records of barbarism and savagery.

"Let it be known to the world that India's apartheid regime has caged the entire Hurriyat leadership of Occupied Kashmir in prisons where they have been subjected inhuman treatment", he said. "Sooner or later India will have to leave occupied Kashmir", Niazi said. Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to the Kashmir cause, AJK PM said that his leader Imran Khan "is the ambassador of Kashmiris".