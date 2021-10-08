AJK PM seeks latest methods of construction to save lives of coming generations

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005 was not a minor tragedy but a test for the whole nation.

These views were expressed by the Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in a prayer ceremony for the martyrs of October 8, 2005 at the AJK University grounds organized by the Disaster Management authority on Friday.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for adopting new methods of construction to save the lives of the coming generation.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of 8th October earthquake and highly commended the financial assistance and help extended by the Pakistani nation and government, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the international community, Islamic countries and NGOs for taking part in the relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction work in the hour to trial.

He said the government will complete the development projects with the special package of Rs 500 billion given by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for Azad Kashmir and added that the projects that have not yet been completed will be completed on priority basis.

PM said the government will do its best for the better future of the coming generation by correcting the past mistakes and in this connection a plan is ahead and urged the SDMA and all agencies to prepare themselves to deal with natural disasters.

The Prime Minister said that the government will do its best for a better future for the coming generations by correcting mistakes made in the past and in this connection a comprehensive policy is being prepared and added that the fault line still exists but we are still not serious.

Niazi said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see the poor and deprived segments of society prosperous and assured that in my presence my administration and bureaucracy will do whatever is necessary for the welfare of the poor people.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that the vision of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be implemented in the state and construction and development for the wellbeing of the people of the state will remain the top priority of his government.

Addressing the prayers ceremony the Minister for Local Government and Rural This earthquake has given us the opportunity to play our part in shaping a better future by correcting the mistakes of the past. The spirit with which the international community and the people of Pakistan and the Armed Forces of Pakistan participated in the relief, rescue, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities of the earthquake victims after this tragic tragedy is worth writing in golden letters in history.

He said that Kashmiri people will never forget their love and affections of those who worked day and night to heal the wounds of earthquake victims and share their grief. Deputy Speaker Azad Kashmir Assembly Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Secretaries to the Government Inspector General of Police Sohail Habib Tajik, heads of departments, families of martyrs, students and civil and military officials were also attended the ceremony.