AJK PM Seeks Lawyers' Role To Apprise Masses Of The True Meaning Of Civil Liberties
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 09:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the lawyer's community has an important role to play in educating and explaining the real meaning of civil liberties under the law and constitution to the people.
He said this while speaking to a lawyers' delegation, which called on him under the leadership of President Bar Association Baloch Sardar Iftikhar Samim Advocate and President Bar Association Tararkhal Sardar Mansha Azeem Advocate in Baloch town on Wednesday.
Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Sudhnoti is a historical district. People of this historically rich area had rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the freedom struggle."
The lawyer's delegation, on this occasion, demanded the establishment of an Additional Sessions Court, which was agreed to by the prime minister.
Prime Minister Haq also announced a grant of Rs. 5.5 lakh each for Tararkhal and Baloch Bar Associations.
