AJK PM Seeks Promotion Of Small Industries

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas has asked the small industries corporation to devise a comprehensive plan to reduce poverty and create employment opportunities for youth in the state

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Nov, 2022 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas has asked the small industries corporation to devise a comprehensive plan to reduce poverty and create employment opportunities for youth in the state.

The AJK PM said this while chairing a high-level meeting of small industries corporations on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended among others by the minister for finance and Inland Revenue, special assistant on small industries corporations, information and environment, Managing Director small industries and other senior officials of the concerned State functionaries.

Speaking on this occasion, the PM said, "there is a dire need for the promotion of the cottage industry in Azad Kashmir and for this the government will take all necessary measures including providing loans' '.

He said the small industries corporation would play an effective role for the promotion of small and medium-scale industries.

AJK Prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the government has taken many initiatives for the promotion of business activities in the ajk.

He said that the government was ready to provide all the facilities and legal protection to investors who were willing to invest their capital in the region. He said that a policy should be formulated to highlight local talent at the national and international levels.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to the prime minister with regard to the measures being taken to promote small industries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

