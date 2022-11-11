AJK PM seeks proper designing, mapping before construction of buildings :

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has directed that proper designing and mapping should be done before the construction of the buildings

MUZAFFARBAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has directed that proper designing and mapping should be done before the construction of the buildings.

"The construction of buildings must be done in accordance with modern international standards", the PM said, adding that non implementation of building codes, by-laws and absence of emergency evacuation routes, especially in multistory buildings make them unsafe.

Chairing a high level meeting in the State metropolis on Friday, he said that the irregular constructions sans stipulated building codes would no longer be tolerated in AJK.

"Implementation of fire safety codes and building by-laws should be strictly followed during the constitution of buildings", he said.

Concerned departments, he said, should form design working committees to approve the design and maps of the buildings in a fixed period.

"Two well qualified persons of high repute should also be inducted as representatives in the design working committees", the PM said, adding that the design approving authority should approve the drawings within one month.

In that regard, the PM said that departmental recommendations/ observations should be compiled within three days and the concerned person or organization should be given one week time to resubmit the drawings to the authority.

The Department of Rural Development has been directed to consider the aspect of fire safety in construction of buildings and to include fire safety in the NOC of designing/ mapping of the building.

He said that separate lines for sewage and water drainage should be kept in the buildings and this process should be strictly monitored.

He also directed the relevant authorities to allocate places for disposal of waste material to protect the natural environment.