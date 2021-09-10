UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Seeks Seeks Int'l Community's Role To Resolve Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:29 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appealed to the international community to take notice of the Indian forces' aggressions and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute for establishing lasting peace in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appealed to the international community to take notice of the Indian forces' aggressions and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute for establishing lasting peace in the region.

He was talking to a delegation of UK based Kashmiri expatriates who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

The prime minister said India has launched a systematic war of repression to suppress the freedom movement but has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people and they will continue their struggle till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from India.

The AJK PM strongly denounced the Indian government's inhuman treatment at the time of funeral of Syed Ali Geelani even after his passing and has showed the degree of callousness on part of the occupation forces and trampled all civil and human values.

Qayyum said that he would shortly visit European Countries including England to apprise the internationalcommunity about the gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Speaking on the occasion, leader of the delegation Raja Najabat Hussain said that overseas Kashmiris under the leadership of the AJK PM will expose the Indian forces' repressions at international level effectively.

More Stories From Pakistan

