MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Sunday appealed to the United Nations (UN) to play its role for resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with its agreed resolutions for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.

Talking to a 13 members delegation of APHC who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, he expressed his resolve to turn the state into a real base camp of the liberation movement and added that the Indian repressions will be exposed at international level under the dynamic leadership of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Indian Prime Minister has intensified the reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and has jeopardized the pace of South Asia.

The AJK prime minister said that India had crossed all the limits of atrocities and the entire IIOJK has been turned into a big jail. Top Kashmiri leadership have been put behind the bar to crush the freedom movement launched by the people of IIOJK for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

Referring to the problems of the people hailing from areas of the line of control, the AJK prime minister said that he himself was hailing from the same and fully understands the plight of the people living close to the line of control and assured that he would utilize all resources to redress their grievances.

He said the problems of the Jammu and Kashmir refugees will be addressed on priority basis and the government would take all possible steps for their rehabilitation and provisions of basic amenities of life to them.

The Hurriyet leaders apprised the prime minister about the Indian forces repressions on Kashmiri people in IIOJK and the intention of the Hindu extremist government to change the demography of IIOJK.

The delegation expressed their serious concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the Hurriyet leaders who were in jail. The delegation also briefed the prime minister about the problems of the Jammu and Kashmir refugees of 1989.

The Hurriyet delegation highly appreciated the steps taken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

The delegation comprises the convener of the Hurriyat conference Syed Fiaz Naqshbandi. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Abdul Majid Mir.Syed Ijaz Rehmani ,Sh.Abdul Mateen,Raja Shaheen,Muhammad Shafi Dar,Nazir Ahmed Karanhi, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb,Syed Yousaf Naseem,Haji Muhammad Sultan and Iltaf Hussain Wani.