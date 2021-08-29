UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Seeks UN's Quick Role For Settlement Of Kashmir Issue In Line With Its Agreed Resolutions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

AJK PM seeks UN's quick role for settlement of Kashmir issue in line with its agreed resolutions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Sunday appealed to the United Nations (UN) to play its role for resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with its agreed resolutions for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.

Talking to a 13 members delegation of APHC who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, he expressed his resolve to turn the state into a real base camp of the liberation movement and added that the Indian repressions will be exposed at international level under the dynamic leadership of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Indian Prime Minister has intensified the reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and has jeopardized the pace of South Asia.

The AJK prime minister said that India had crossed all the limits of atrocities and the entire IIOJK has been turned into a big jail. Top Kashmiri leadership have been put behind the bar to crush the freedom movement launched by the people of IIOJK for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

Referring to the problems of the people hailing from areas of the line of control, the AJK prime minister said that he himself was hailing from the same and fully understands the plight of the people living close to the line of control and assured that he would utilize all resources to redress their grievances.

He said the problems of the Jammu and Kashmir refugees will be addressed on priority basis and the government would take all possible steps for their rehabilitation and provisions of basic amenities of life to them.

The Hurriyet leaders apprised the prime minister about the Indian forces repressions on Kashmiri people in IIOJK and the intention of the Hindu extremist government to change the demography of IIOJK.

The delegation expressed their serious concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the Hurriyet leaders who were in jail. The delegation also briefed the prime minister about the problems of the Jammu and Kashmir refugees of 1989.

The Hurriyet delegation highly appreciated the steps taken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

The delegation comprises the convener of the Hurriyat conference Syed Fiaz Naqshbandi. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Abdul Majid Mir.Syed Ijaz Rehmani ,Sh.Abdul Mateen,Raja Shaheen,Muhammad Shafi Dar,Nazir Ahmed Karanhi, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb,Syed Yousaf Naseem,Haji Muhammad Sultan and Iltaf Hussain Wani.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Line Of Control Jail Jammu Safi Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From Government Refugee Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

58 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.