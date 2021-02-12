UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Seeks Vibrant Participation Of Masses In Nation-wide Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

AJK PM seeks vibrant participation of masses in nation-wide tree plantation drive

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 12 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday urged the masses to extensively take part in the nation-wide tree plantation campaign to safeguard the future of the nation.

Inaugurating the nation-wide tree plantation drive in AJK in connection with the ten billion tree tsunami programme on Friday, he said the performance of AJK with regard to ten billion tree tsunami program was better than that of other provinces.

He said 75 lac saplings were planted by the government last year while 45 lac more saplings would be planted this year.

He said a nursery has been developed over an area of thirty thousand acre of land to produce sixty millions saplings to develop new forest in the state.

He said steps have been taken to develop new forest in the state to protect the forest.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that AJK had great potential of tourism development and steps were being taken to make Azad Kashmir attractive and to promote demotic and international tourism.

He urged upon the people to actively take part in the current drive of tree plantation and in this connection local community can play an effective role in this regard.

Meanwhile, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in South Waziristan by the terrorists and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland.

In a statement, he paid rich tributes to armed forces for offering unprecedented sacrifices for the defense of the motherland and expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

