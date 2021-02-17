UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Seeks Vibrant Role Of Academia For Ensuring Dispensation Of Quality Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

AJK PM seeks vibrant role of academia for ensuring dispensation of quality education

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has urged upon the teachers community to utilize their professional capabilities for the improvement of quality education in Azad Jammu and Kashmir harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Speaking at the annual prize and awards distribution ceremony among the positions bearing students here late Tuesday, he said without the improvement in the education system the dream of development could not be realized.

He said government has taken revolutionary steps to provide teaching staff and to complete the buildings of the schools to provide quality education to the students.

He said for the first time the government has introduced NTS to appoint teachers on merit.

He said scale 1 to 15 will also be appointed through third parties to extend jobs to eligible persons.

The Prime Minister facilitated the position holder's student's parents and teachers and expressed the hope that they would utilize their capabilities for the development and prosperity of the country.

He also urged the teachers to educate the youth on modern lines to meet the requirements of the present age.

He said intelligent students were the assets of the state and government would extend all possible financial assistance to them to complete their higher education.

