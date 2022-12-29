UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Seeks Youth To Focus On Education, Sports

Published December 29, 2022

AJK PM seeks youth to focus on education, sports

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 29 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while terming youth as a valuable asset for the nation has said that his government would empower youth by bringing them forward in every field of life.

He expressed these views while addressing the floodlight installation ceremony at Khurshid-ul-Hasan Khurshid Stadium.

Sports activities, he said, were very important for establishing a healthy society adding that two and a half crores of prize money was given annually to promote sports and encouraging players.

The KHK stadium would be given under the supervision of Azad Kashmir Sports board and the rest of its construction would be completed soon so that the youth can get sports opportunities.

He said that the first priority of his government was to provide employment, health care facilities and education to the people.

"Government resources will be spent on the welfare of masses", he said advising the youth to focus on education, sports and entertainment instead of using mobile phones.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister and Minister for Local Government and Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed said that the renovation work of Khurshid-ul-Hasan Stadium, which is being built for the promotion of sports in Muzaffarabad, was completed within a record time.

