AJK PM, Senate Chairman Express Concerns Over HR Violations In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

According to an official handout, the meeting was held in Islamabad as the two leaders discussed the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian-Illegally Held Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM, while referring to the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris during the ongoing freedom movement, said their struggle was full of sacrifices.

"The Kashmiri people have made tremendous sacrifices to achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India," the AJK PM said, adding that India had unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Kashmir.

He, however, maintained that India had miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle, their undying spirit and their passion for the freedom of their motherland.

The AJK PM expressed optimism the day was not far away when Kashmiris would attain their goal.

The AJK PM also thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their all-out support of Kashmir cause. Terming the accession to Pakistan as the ultimate objective of the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle, he said the people of Kashmir were actually fighting the war of Pakistan.

He also thanked the Senate Chairman for the passage of a unanimous resolution in support and solidarity of Kashmiris in a joint session of parliament. The AJK PM congratulated the Chairman Senate on the Golden Jubilee.

On this occasion, the Senate Chairman, while paying tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs, said that Pakistan would continue the political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiris.

