AJK PM Severely Condemns Assassination Attack On Imran Khan

November 03, 2022

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and his cabinet members, Opposition leaders and Members of Legislative Assembly strongly condemned the assassination attack on former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf Imran Khan and expressed their grave concern over such heinous act

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and his cabinet members, Opposition leaders and Members of Legislative Assembly strongly condemned the assassination attack on former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf Imran Khan and expressed their grave concern over such heinous act.

The AJK Premier prayed for the quick recovery of Imran Khan and demanded of the Federal and Punjab governments to take cognizance of this murder attempt and conduct investigation at high level to expose the culprits and the motives behind this nefarious design.

