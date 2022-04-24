UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Shares Worsening HR Conditions In IIOJK With S M Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

AJK PM shares worsening HR conditions in IIOJK with S M Qureshi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 24 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday met with Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Federal metropolis and discussed, in length, the issues of mutual interest and prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi congratulated Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on assuming charges as Prime Minister of AJK.

Besides formation of new cabinet, both the leaders held consultations over establishment of good governance and resuming the process of development in AJK.

The AJK premier said that Qureshi, as a foreign minister, had played an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

