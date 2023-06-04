UrduPoint.com

AJK PM, Sindh Governor Discuss Promotion Of Tourism In AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

AJK PM, Sindh Governor discuss promotion of tourism in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) : , Jun 03 (APP):Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the State metropolis and discussed the issues of mutual interest, including the promotion of tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said.

Former Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Members of Assembly Mian Abdul Waheed and Pir Mazhar Saeed, Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, Chairman of Pakistan Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah and others were also present on the occasion, an AJK Government statement issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while highlighting the massive tourism potential in Azad Kashmir, said that the government was making all-out efforts to exploit the potential of tourism and other sectors.

He said that the government was actively working for the welfare of the people. Referring to his government's endeavours to provide relief to people, the PM said, "The government is trying to give relief to as many people as possible in the upcoming budget".

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori said, " Azad Kashmir has a vast potential for tourism. He said that the government of Sindh and Azad Kashmir would make joint efforts to promote tourism in the region.

"Current economic challenges can be overcome by promoting IT and tourism", Tesori said.

The Governor of Sindh highly appreciated the hospitality of the AJK Prime Minister.

Pakistan

