AJK PM Slams India For Crushing Democratic Rights Of Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Sunday said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were observing black day on Independence Day of India because the country had proved itself a fake democracy by crushing their right of self-determination.

Addressing a press conference accompanying by Chairman Kashmir Committee Sheryar Afridi here at Prime Minister House on black day being observed across Line of control (LOC), he said the objective to observe the day was to send a strong message on other side of LOC that people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan were firmly standing behind the people of IIOJK for their just cause.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan as ambassador of Kashmir was fighting the case at each international forum and was committed to make world community understand the plight of people of IIOJK for forcing India to give them their just political and humanitarian right to choose their future through UN resolutions.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government under his leadership was committed with the vision of party chairman Imran Khan to establish good governance through accountability and transparency.

Niazi said the PTI government effectively carrying forward cause of Kashmir through different measures including sports and tourism promotion like Kashmir premier league (KPL) which sent a message to the world that this part of the Kashmir was peaceful pretty free as compared to the other side of the LOC.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Sheryar Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of Kashmir was exposing India's hypocritical democracy before the world effectively and the day was not far when the people of IIOJK will celebrate their independence day.

He said Prime Minister never made realize people of Kashmir that they had been left alone after the Indian act of August 5, 2019 and effectively presented their case at international fora by exposing Indian hegemonic designs and Hinduta agenda behind the democratic face.

