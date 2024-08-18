AJK PM Slams India's Attempt To Hoodwink International Community
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 11:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has dismissed India's announcement of holding polls in Indian-occupied Kashmir and termed it a "farce" and a desperate attempt to deceive the international community. He emphasized that such elections cannot replace the UN-promised plebiscite, which was the only legitimate way to determine the region's future, he said in a statement issued late Sunday.
The AJK prime minister said that India after abolishing the region's special status and granting fake domicile certificates to millions of outsiders, was now trying to throw dust in the eyes of world by conducting fake elections.
He stressed that the Kashmiri people would not be swayed by such tactics and would continue to fight for their right to self-determination, as guaranteed by UN Security Council resolutions.
The AJK PM's statement comes as India prepares to hold elections in the disputed territory, a move widely seen as an attempt to legitimize its occupation.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two people hurt after wall collapsed7 minutes ago
-
ICT police nab car theft duo in major crackdown; stolen laptops, cash recovered27 minutes ago
-
Police arrest culprits, recover motorbike37 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted57 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on plastic bags; fines Rs 20,00057 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down by rivals57 minutes ago
-
Naqvi expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives in Ghotki incident1 hour ago
-
Political stability, continuous policies must to overcome economic challenges, says Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Ensuring free, timely medical care a top priority: DC Sheikhupura1 hour ago
-
Cleanup drive underway Nowshera Virkan1 hour ago
-
AIOU launches tree plantation campaign1 hour ago
-
Accused in police custody injured during police encounter1 hour ago