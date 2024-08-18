MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has dismissed India's announcement of holding polls in Indian-occupied Kashmir and termed it a "farce" and a desperate attempt to deceive the international community. He emphasized that such elections cannot replace the UN-promised plebiscite, which was the only legitimate way to determine the region's future, he said in a statement issued late Sunday.

The AJK prime minister said that India after abolishing the region's special status and granting fake domicile certificates to millions of outsiders, was now trying to throw dust in the eyes of world by conducting fake elections.

He stressed that the Kashmiri people would not be swayed by such tactics and would continue to fight for their right to self-determination, as guaranteed by UN Security Council resolutions.

The AJK PM's statement comes as India prepares to hold elections in the disputed territory, a move widely seen as an attempt to legitimize its occupation.