MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has strongly condemned India's decision to hold a meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group on May 22-24 this year in Srinagar.

In his statement issued on Thursday, the AJK Prime Minister while referring to the disputed nature of the Kashmir issue, said that India's contentious decision to host the G20 Summit event in the occupied territory was a flagrant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the United Nations Charter and international law.

He made it clear that such actions cannot hide the reality of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir is an internationally recognized conflict that has been pending on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for more than seven decades", the PM said, adding that India cannot hoodwink the world community by using such tactics.

The prime minister, Ch. Anwar-ul-Haq said that by hosting an international conference in Srinagar, New Delhi cannot deflect the attention of the international community away from Kashmir which has been reeling under relentless oppression for the past several years.

Urging Muslim countries, who are currently members of G20, to take effective notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in the region, he said that G20 Islamic countries should boycott the upcoming event being hosted in Srinagar.

Referring to the Indian government's nefarious designs in the region, the PM said that India was trying to mislead the world and hide ground realities by hosting a high profile event in Jammu and Kashmir, the disputed territory which it had occupied illegally against the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He said that the Indian government unilaterally and illegally changed the special status of Kashmir in August 2019, in brazen violation of the UNSC resolutions. He said that it was high time that the member countries of the highest forum should realize the Indian motives behind holding the summit events and its far-reaching consequences on Kashmir.

The PM said that the people of Kashmir have been demanding the implementation of the UNSC resolutions that guarantee the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

He said that it was imperative that the G20 nations should realize their moral obligations and play their much-needed role to resolve the lingering dispute peacefully, thereby pursuing the Indian government to allow Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination and determine their political future through a free, fair and impartial referendum.