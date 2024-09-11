MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has vehemently condemned India's actions in occupied Kashmir, labeling the country a "tyrant" responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians.

Reacting to Indian Defense Minister's recent statement, Haq emphasized that the international community must hold India accountable for its "heinous and illegal actions" in the region, he stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He also highlighted the discovery of over 8,000 unnamed mass graves, mass rapes, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances since 1989.

Haq also criticized India's human rights record, citing unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC, resulting in bloodshed and violence.

He further demanded that India withdraw its occupation forces, allow Kashmiris to determine their political future, and respect their basic human rights.

The AJK PM reiterated that the people of Azad Kashmir enjoy all basic human rights and view the Pakistan Army as protectors, unlike the Indian army, which is seen as a "murderous army" with no respect for law and human rights.

