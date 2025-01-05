AJK PM slams UN for prolonged silence defying its global obligation in resolving issue of Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while voicing his dismay over the UN's silence and lackadaisical approach towards the settlement of the Kashmir dispute, has said that there was no option for Kashmiris other than standing up for their own freedom.

The PM said this while addressing a big rally held in the state metropolis on Sunday under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to mark Right of Self-Determination Day observed on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that it was quite unfortunate that in the case of Kashmir, the United Nations Organization has not played the role it had played in resolving other world disputes. He was of the view that it was useless to think that the UN would come to the rescue of Kashmiris and free Kashmir.

Terming the right of self-determination as an inalienable right of the Kashmiri people, he said nothing short of freedom can satisfy the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Stressing the need for unity at all levels, the PM Haq said, "We have to move forward with strategy." "Political uncertainty and chaos will lead us nowhere but to destruction," he remarked.

The PM on the occasion thanked the Hurriyat Conference and assured his government's all-out support for the Kashmir cause.

He said that all the political parties of Azad Kashmir stand united on the Kashmir issue.

He said that the coalition government has always resolved issues through negotiations.

The AJK premier also appreciated the Pakistan army's significant contribution and sacrifices in defending the territorial sovereignty of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming Pakistan as a big brother, he said that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination despite facing a myriad of challenges on both the internal and external fronts.

The rally held to mark Right to Self-Determination Day was attended by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, government ministers, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Abdul Majid Khan, Sardar Javed Ayub, Professor Taqdees Gilani, Advisor to the Government Sabiha Siddique, President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shah Ghulam Qadir, Secretary General of the Muslim Conference Ms. Mehr-un-Nisa, Chief of Jammu and Kashmir People's Party Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, and a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.

APP/ahr/378