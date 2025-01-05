Open Menu

AJK PM Slams UN For Prolonged Silence Defying Its Global Obligation In Resolving Issue Of Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 11:40 PM

AJK PM slams UN for prolonged silence defying its global obligation in resolving issue of Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while voicing his dismay over the UN's silence and lackadaisical approach towards the settlement of the Kashmir dispute, has said that there was no option for Kashmiris other than standing up for their own freedom.

The PM said this while addressing a big rally held in the state metropolis on Sunday under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to mark Right of Self-Determination Day observed on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that it was quite unfortunate that in the case of Kashmir, the United Nations Organization has not played the role it had played in resolving other world disputes. He was of the view that it was useless to think that the UN would come to the rescue of Kashmiris and free Kashmir.

Terming the right of self-determination as an inalienable right of the Kashmiri people, he said nothing short of freedom can satisfy the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Stressing the need for unity at all levels, the PM Haq said, "We have to move forward with strategy." "Political uncertainty and chaos will lead us nowhere but to destruction," he remarked.

The PM on the occasion thanked the Hurriyat Conference and assured his government's all-out support for the Kashmir cause.

He said that all the political parties of Azad Kashmir stand united on the Kashmir issue.

He said that the coalition government has always resolved issues through negotiations.

The AJK premier also appreciated the Pakistan army's significant contribution and sacrifices in defending the territorial sovereignty of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming Pakistan as a big brother, he said that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination despite facing a myriad of challenges on both the internal and external fronts.

The rally held to mark Right to Self-Determination Day was attended by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, government ministers, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Abdul Majid Khan, Sardar Javed Ayub, Professor Taqdees Gilani, Advisor to the Government Sabiha Siddique, President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shah Ghulam Qadir, Secretary General of the Muslim Conference Ms. Mehr-un-Nisa, Chief of Jammu and Kashmir People's Party Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, and a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister World Army United Nations Hurriyat Conference Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

3 hours ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

4 hours ago
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level ..

Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation

5 hours ago
 88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

5 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

5 hours ago
 Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

5 hours ago
 UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan