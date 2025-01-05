- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK PM slams UN for prolonged silence defying its global obligation in resolving issue of Kashmir
AJK PM Slams UN For Prolonged Silence Defying Its Global Obligation In Resolving Issue Of Kashmir
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 11:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while voicing his dismay over the UN's silence and lackadaisical approach towards the settlement of the Kashmir dispute, has said that there was no option for Kashmiris other than standing up for their own freedom.
The PM said this while addressing a big rally held in the state metropolis on Sunday under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to mark Right of Self-Determination Day observed on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that it was quite unfortunate that in the case of Kashmir, the United Nations Organization has not played the role it had played in resolving other world disputes. He was of the view that it was useless to think that the UN would come to the rescue of Kashmiris and free Kashmir.
Terming the right of self-determination as an inalienable right of the Kashmiri people, he said nothing short of freedom can satisfy the Kashmiris' aspirations.
Stressing the need for unity at all levels, the PM Haq said, "We have to move forward with strategy." "Political uncertainty and chaos will lead us nowhere but to destruction," he remarked.
The PM on the occasion thanked the Hurriyat Conference and assured his government's all-out support for the Kashmir cause.
He said that all the political parties of Azad Kashmir stand united on the Kashmir issue.
He said that the coalition government has always resolved issues through negotiations.
The AJK premier also appreciated the Pakistan army's significant contribution and sacrifices in defending the territorial sovereignty of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Terming Pakistan as a big brother, he said that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination despite facing a myriad of challenges on both the internal and external fronts.
The rally held to mark Right to Self-Determination Day was attended by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, government ministers, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Abdul Majid Khan, Sardar Javed Ayub, Professor Taqdees Gilani, Advisor to the Government Sabiha Siddique, President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shah Ghulam Qadir, Secretary General of the Muslim Conference Ms. Mehr-un-Nisa, Chief of Jammu and Kashmir People's Party Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, and a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM slams UN for prolonged silence defying its global obligation in resolving issue of Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
Attackers, facilitators of DC Kurram attack to be nominated in FIR: KP Govt32 minutes ago
-
Drop in crop prices caused financial losses in 2024, claim farmers1 hour ago
-
2 suspects arrested as third person killed in assault on family2 hours ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urge PTI to show seriousness in talks2 hours ago
-
A plebiscite under UN supervision is the only solution to the Kashmir conflict: Dr. Imtiaz Khan3 hours ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme3 hours ago
-
Minister expresses grief over van accident3 hours ago
-
Isar visits VC Kohat , offers condolences over uncle’s death3 hours ago
-
Photography workshop,competition held3 hours ago
-
Deadly collision near Bahawalnagar, 5 killed, over 20 injured3 hours ago
-
CTO Islamabad stresses traffic discipline and road safety4 hours ago