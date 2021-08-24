AJK PM stresses for police reformation

UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has underlined the need for completing a comprehensive road map for introducing police reforms to restore the public confidence in the department and to maintain law and order in the state

Talking to the AJK Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sohail Habib Tajik who called on him here on Tuesday, he said police reforms have become indispensable to safeguard the rights of the common people. He said the AJK police would be formed on modern lines and exemplary police of the state and the complaint cell will be made more vibrant to redress the public grievances.

He urged the IGP to take solid measures for introducing police reforms for the protection of the lives of the people and establishing law and order in AJK, adding, the prosecuting system would also be improved to restore public confidence in the police department.

The prime minister assured to provide all resources to the police department to fulfill this task.

Prior, the IGP presented a comprehensive briefing regarding the police reformation including the setting up of police Khidmat center (serving center), reconciliation council for the settlement of disputes, police mobile forensic crime Scene unit and facilitation unit for foreign citizens.

Traffic management, safe city project also came under discussion during the meeting.

