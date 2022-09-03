AJK PM stresses on adopting environment-friendly lifestyle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2022 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday said that adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle was the most effective way to tackle critical challenges of our times including climate change, flooding and earthquake.

In a statement issued here, Sardar Ilyas said that in order to reduce climatic consequences there was a dire need to adopt a sustainable environment-friendly lifestyle besides protecting water resources and soil fertility.

In Azad Kashmir, he said, constructions in violation of building codes will not be allowed under any circumstances. The government was examining the factors affecting the natural environment and a comprehensive policy would be made in this regard, he added.

The AJK PM said that it was imperative to eliminate environmental pollution and create awareness to protect the natural environment. Terming global warming as a biggest threat to humanity, he said that ruthless deforestation, depleting water resources, indiscriminate dumping of garbage in springs and lakes, and deliberate attempts to destroy rivers and canals and erecting illegal constructions pose serious threats to environment.

He said that under the given circumstances there was an immediate need to focus on planting more trees, preventing illegal constructions and paying urgent attention to recycling to protect our environment.