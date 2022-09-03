UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Stresses On Adopting Environment-friendly Lifestyle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 07:33 PM

AJK PM stresses on adopting environment-friendly lifestyle

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday said that adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle was the most effective way to tackle critical challenges of our times including climate change, flooding and earthquake

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2022 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday said that adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle was the most effective way to tackle critical challenges of our times including climate change, flooding and earthquake.

In a statement issued here, Sardar Ilyas said that in order to reduce climatic consequences there was a dire need to adopt a sustainable environment-friendly lifestyle besides protecting water resources and soil fertility.

In Azad Kashmir, he said, constructions in violation of building codes will not be allowed under any circumstances. The government was examining the factors affecting the natural environment and a comprehensive policy would be made in this regard, he added.

The AJK PM said that it was imperative to eliminate environmental pollution and create awareness to protect the natural environment. Terming global warming as a biggest threat to humanity, he said that ruthless deforestation, depleting water resources, indiscriminate dumping of garbage in springs and lakes, and deliberate attempts to destroy rivers and canals and erecting illegal constructions pose serious threats to environment.

He said that under the given circumstances there was an immediate need to focus on planting more trees, preventing illegal constructions and paying urgent attention to recycling to protect our environment.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Water Jammu Springs Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

UK Probes Sale of Abramovich's Company to Buyer Wi ..

UK Probes Sale of Abramovich's Company to Buyer With Alleged Links to Russia - R ..

22 seconds ago
 RDA making efforts to raise awareness against deng ..

RDA making efforts to raise awareness against dengue

25 seconds ago
 Power supply restoration work in flood hit areas u ..

Power supply restoration work in flood hit areas underway

29 seconds ago
 Fuel leak delays preparations for NASA rocket laun ..

Fuel leak delays preparations for NASA rocket launch

9 minutes ago
 MIPD organizes Teaching and Learning Excellence Aw ..

MIPD organizes Teaching and Learning Excellence Awards Ceremony 2022

14 minutes ago
 N-65 Quetta-Sibi national highway reopened for tra ..

N-65 Quetta-Sibi national highway reopened for traffic

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.