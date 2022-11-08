AJK PM stresses on recitation of Holy Quran, Darood before ceremonies, meetings

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 08 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has issued special instructions to the government functionaries as well as his ruling office bearers urging them to make sure that every meeting starts with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Durood Sharif.

Highlighting the exceptional importance of recitation the Holy Quran and sending Darood-o-Salam to the prophet Muhammad (SAW), the PM said, "Durood Sharif is the greatest and blessing of Allah's mercy, and a unique source that takes a person closer to Allah".

Since recitation of the Holy Quran along with Darood Shareef has been made mandatory before the commencement of the official functions in Azad Jammu Kashmir on the instructions of Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, the recitation of Durood Shareef next to the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran before the commencement of ceremonies in all government institutions was being followed in letter and spirit all across the State.

Meanwhile, the PM while issuing directives regarding the maintenance of cleanliness, implementation of hygienic rules, preventing artificial increase in essential commodities had asked the concerned authorities to ensure100% implementation of hygiene rules at the slaughterhouses, public hotels and restaurants saying that strict action should be taken against those who violate the hygiene rules.

"Concerned authorities should be presented in the slaughter-houses and do not allow unstamped meat to be sold in markets at any cost", he said.Regarding the maintenance of cleanliness in the cities and market, and public places, he said that administration along with trade unions should ensure cleanliness.

The Prime Minister said that as per the government's instructions, implementation should be ensured by imposing a complete ban on plastic shopping bags after 45 days. "Those throwing garbage in open places should be fined and a special public awareness campaign should be launched in this regard", he said adding that wall chalking should be stopped and encroachments should be cleared.

He said that ministers, assembly members and administrative officers should make a surprise visit to the markets and check the cleanliness there. "I will also make surprise visits to the markets to check the situation on the ground", he said.

The PM said that artificial increase in prices of food items including vegetables and fruits will not be tolerated under any circumstances. "price control committees should work in an active manner and maximum relief should be given to the citizens", he said.