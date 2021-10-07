UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Stresses Simple Laws For Dispensation Of Justice.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said that the rule of law and the provision of justice to the people has a paramount importance in any society and stressed the need to make the law simple and people friendly

The Prime Minister expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Irshad Qureshi.

He underlined the need to adopt modern technology and organize professional workshops to train the officers and officials on the one hand and to create awareness among the people about the laws on the other hand.

The officers of the department should keep themselves aware of modern laws as per the requirements of the times.

He said steps should be taken to streamline the cases against the government and the departments should ensure the follow up the cases effectively.

On this occasion, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Irshad Qureshi gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on various issues of the department.

