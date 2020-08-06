AJK PM suggests due involvement of Kashmiri leadership in strategy plans on Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 06 (APP):Altaf Hamid Rao.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday called for taking the Kashmiri leadership on board while formulating the strategy on Kashmir.

He was addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly in the State's metropolis on the eve of "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir" marking first anniversary of the Indian military siege in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was the chief guest on the eve of the special session of the AJK legislature which was also addressed among others by the PM of Pakistan besides law makers including Sardar Hassan Ibrahim Khan, Barrister Sultan Mehamood Choudhary, Abdul RasheedTurabi and SardarAttique Ahmed Khan.

Farooq haier demanded of the United Nations to intervene for getting ended the illegal military siege imposed by the Indian government in the IIOJK.

He rejected India's illegal and immoral action of 5th August last year scrapping articles of 370 and 35 A to abrogate special status of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir for onward changing the demography of the Muslim majority Indian occupied territory.

India is bent upon to change the demography of the muslim-dominated state in pretext of imposing constitutional amendments to fulfill its nefarious goals, "he added".

Haider strongly appreciated the visits of the political leadership of Pakistan to the line of control and termed it a great source of inspiration for the people of occupied Kashmir who have been facing immense difficulties and communication lockdown for the last one year.

The AJK PM said our commitment with Pakistan is based on ideology and it is our responsibility to apprise the younger generation about the genesis of Kashmir liberation movement.

Ends / APP / AHR.