AJK PM summons cabinet meeting on March 10

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 09 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has summoned a special meeting of cabinet on March 10.

The cabinet meeting has been summoned to express solidarity with the Prime Minister Imran Khan after a no trust motion was filed by opposition against him in the National Assembly.

Following the cabinet meeting, a resolution in support of the prime minister would be tabled in the AJK legislative assembly to express complete solidarity with him.