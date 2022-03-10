UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Summons Cabinet Meeting On March 10

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 01:20 AM

AJK PM summons cabinet meeting on March 10

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 09 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has summoned a special meeting of cabinet on March 10.

The cabinet meeting has been summoned to express solidarity with the Prime Minister Imran Khan after a no trust motion was filed by opposition against him in the National Assembly.

Following the cabinet meeting, a resolution in support of the prime minister would be tabled in the AJK legislative assembly to express complete solidarity with him.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump, no casualt ..

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump, no casualty reported

56 minutes ago
 Gill suggests Opposition to work for national inte ..

Gill suggests Opposition to work for national interest

56 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over lo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives in road accident

56 minutes ago
 Opposition responsible to show required numbers ag ..

Opposition responsible to show required numbers against govt: Asad Umar

56 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on death of acc ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on death of accused in police custody

1 hour ago
 Adidas optimistic for 2022, bags Italy football co ..

Adidas optimistic for 2022, bags Italy football contract

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>