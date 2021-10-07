UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Summons Parliamentary Party Meeting On October 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:56 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi has summoned a special meeting parliamentary party on 11th of this month at Kashmir House Islamabad to discuss government's agenda of development

Besides the party's members of the legislative Assembly (MLAs), all ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) are invited to attend the meeting focusing on strategy to implement the agenda of party propagated in the election campaign.

