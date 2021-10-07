AJK PM summons parliamentary party meeting on October 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi has summoned a special meeting parliamentary party on 11th of this month at Kashmir House Islamabad to discuss government's agenda of development

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi has summoned a special meeting parliamentary party on 11th of this month at Kashmir House Islamabad to discuss government's agenda of development.

Besides the party's members of the legislative Assembly (MLAs), all ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) are invited to attend the meeting focusing on strategy to implement the agenda of party propagated in the election campaign.