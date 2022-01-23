UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Summons Report On Closure Of Highways Following Heavy Rains, Snowfall

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

AJK PM summons report on closure of highways following heavy rains, snowfall

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 23 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has directed the concerned officials to submit a detailed report on the closure of highways due to heavy rains and snowfall in various parts of AJK.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Prime Minister directed all the concerned departments to take urgent steps for the rehabilitation of highways which were closed due to rains and snowfall.

He also advised to all the agencies to work together to provide full facilities to the tourists visiting Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister directed the citizens to take information before travelling about the situation on the highways.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the precautionary measures and timely arrangements made by the Rawalakot administration to rescue the tourists.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Sunday visited the residence of Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and expressed his condolences on the death of his father Raja Akram Khan.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Prime Minister Jammu Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Family All Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

11 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.