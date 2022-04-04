UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Takes Notice Of Flour Shortage In State

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

AJK PM takes notice of flour shortage in state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday took notice of flour shortage in different parts of AJK and directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability of flour in markets across the state.

He said it was the sole responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the citizens during the holy month of Ramzan, he said.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure full supply of flour at rates fixed by the government. "Where there is shortage of flour, the officer stationed there will be held accountable for it," the prime minister said adding that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard and a strict action would be taken against those responsible.

He also issued orders to the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of the Ramzan package.

The prime minister said that it was the responsibility of the administration to keep an eye on the prices of essential daily commodities and to issue a checklist on a daily basis so that no one dared to raise prices during the holy month.

"The holy month of Ramzan demands us all to take special care of less privileged sections of the society so that they too can benefit from the blessings of Ramzan," the PM said.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

42 minutes ago
 Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

42 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Sh ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Shamim till April 26

42 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker ..

PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker PM

58 minutes ago
 Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 ..

Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 witnesses

42 minutes ago
 PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prim ..

PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prime minister: Fawad

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.