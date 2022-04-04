AJK PM takes notice of flour shortage in state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday took notice of flour shortage in different parts of AJK and directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability of flour in markets across the state.

He said it was the sole responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the citizens during the holy month of Ramzan, he said.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure full supply of flour at rates fixed by the government. "Where there is shortage of flour, the officer stationed there will be held accountable for it," the prime minister said adding that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard and a strict action would be taken against those responsible.

He also issued orders to the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of the Ramzan package.

The prime minister said that it was the responsibility of the administration to keep an eye on the prices of essential daily commodities and to issue a checklist on a daily basis so that no one dared to raise prices during the holy month.

"The holy month of Ramzan demands us all to take special care of less privileged sections of the society so that they too can benefit from the blessings of Ramzan," the PM said.