AJK PM Terms Abolition Of Ad-hoc Act As Victory Of Justice

Published February 22, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday termed the abolition of Ad-hoc Act as a victory of justice

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday termed the abolition of Ad-hoc Act as a victory of justice. He said that no society could develop without merit and supremacy of law.

The AJK PM said that Ad-hoc Act was a black law that has now been repealed by the Legislative Assembly during its special session held in the State metropolis.

He said the incumbent government was committed to establish the rule of law and the supremacy of merit in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. As the act stands abolished, no one will be able to make the employees permanent by violating the merit, the Prime Minister said. He, however, made it clear that with the repeal of the Ad Hoc Act, no one would be fired but all employees will go through proper scrutiny process under the rules.

The previous government, he said, had violated the rights of educated youth of Azad Kashmir by bringing in the Ad Hoc Act. Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that the previous government on one hand raised slogans of good governance and establishment of merit while on the other, it passed the notorious Adhoc Act, which was an assault on the rights of the educated youth.

Referring to his Party's pre-election pledges, the AJK Prime Minister said, before coming into power, the PTI had announced that it would abolish this black law and give rights to the educated youth and today, by the grace of Allah, this black law stands abolished. The piece of legislation, he said, was practical evidence that the PTI government believes in the rule of law and the constitution.

