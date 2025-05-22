AJK PM terms coward attack on school bus in Khuzdar, as shocking example of India-backed terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, strongly condemning recent bomb attack on school children bus, on Thursday said that coward attack on the children in Khuzdar was shocking example of Indian-backed terrorism.

Addressing Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly session held in the State metropolis , the AJK prime minister warned India of dire consequences if it did not stop repeating its past mistakes.

He stressed the need for unity and consensus at all levels of society to effectively address national challenges.

AJK Prime Minister made it clear that durable peace in the region was inescapably linked to a just and honorable solution to the Kashmir issue.

He also mentioned different initiatives his government took in the wake of Indian aggression.

The AJK PM congratulated the Field Marshal Asim Munir on his recent promotion.

The prime minister hailed the army leadership over planning and execution of operation "Bunyanum Marsous".

He thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan , Shahbaz Sharif for extending full cooperation to the AJK government.

"When the Federal government was asked to increase assistance in terms of compensation to heirs of martyrs,

the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved wholeheartedly", he said.

Haq said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan would visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with victims of Indian aggression and heirs of martyrs.

The AJK prime minister also appreciated the Pakistan government for its Rs. 5 billion financial package for AJK.

He said that India's naked aggression against AJK followed by Pakistan army's crushing response, served as an eye opener for those demons who failed to differentiate between a protecting army and an occupation army .

Referring to the atrocious assault on a school Bus in Balochistan by terrorists, the PM said that he knew that India would use its proxies to unleash terror in Pakistan.

"Realizing the threat of Indian aggression, we announced an emergency fund of one billion rupees", he said, adding that a cabinet committee was also established to ensure quick response in emergency situations.

Commending the role of people living in areas near the LoC, the PM said, "Kashmiris as front-line warriors are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army to defend the country".

The PM also expressed sympathy with heirs of martyrs and prayed for speedy recovery to the injured.

The Azad Kashmir government, he said, fulfilled its responsibilities in a good manner and ensured timely payment of compensation to the heirs of the martyrs.

