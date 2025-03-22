AJK PM Terms Healthy Games Imperative For Encouraging Positive Engagement
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 12:30 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq, while highlighting the significance of sports for a healthy society, has said the healthy games were essential for encouraging positive engagement.
" Sports also play an essential role in promoting teamwork, collaboration, and a sense of camaraderie", the PM said this while addressing the closing ceremony held in the State metropolis on Friday at the end of final match of the ongoing T10 Supreme League cricket competition. Chinar Tape Ball tournament was organized by the Chinar Cricket Council Muzaffarabad.
The PM AJK said that sports are a means of promoting peace and building a healthy society.
"The youth should actively participate in sports and other positive activities", he remarked.
India has broken all records of barbarism and brutalities in Kashmir, he said.
The Prime Minister awarded a trophy and a cash prize to the captain of the victorious Kotli Lions team and also presented prizes to the standout players. The Bagh Stylens team secured the runner-up position.
APP/ahr/378
