AJK PM Terms Holding Of Much-awaited LG Polls In AJK Historic Event

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

AJK PM terms holding of much-awaited LG polls in AJK historic event

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 27 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday said this day would be remembered in the history of AJK for long as devolution of power from the centre to local bodies was going to take place in the region after a long pause of over three decades.

He said while talking to reporters here that "credit for holding civic polls goes to the Tehreek-e-Insaf government that remained stick to its principle stand on the issue.

He said as per the vision and mission of PTI chief Imran Khan, powers were being transferred to the lower level through local body elections. Holding local elections, he said, would improve the continuity of the democratic process and strengthen democracy.

He said it was high time that the leadership across the political spectrum should play a positive role to ensure that the elections were held peacefully across the liberated territory.

The AJK PM said that people should exercise their right to vote with full enthusiasm and freedom and choose their representatives who could work for a better and bright future for the nation. "It is the first and foremost duty of every patriotic citizen to actively participate in the national duty so that the democratic process flourishes." Praising Pakistan Army for its professionalism, He said, "Our army is the best army in the world." Owing to the deployment of armed forces, he said, the elections would be held peacefully. "Pakistan is a part of our faith and we are all Pakistanis", the PM said.

About financial problems being faced by the government, he said, "Due to the cut in the budget of AJK by the Federal government, the construction and development process has been hindered".

