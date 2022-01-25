UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Terms Law & Order Situation Satisfactory In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 25 (APP):The Inspector General of Police, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Sohail Habib Tajik Tuesday called on the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and briefed him of the prevailing overall law and order situation in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the law and order situation in Azad Kashmir was satisfactory.

He appreciated the services of the AJK police and the administration during the recent torrential rains and snowfall in the State.

More Stories From Pakistan

