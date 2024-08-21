AJK PM terms local bodies' representatives as nursery of future leadership

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday said local government bodies' representatives were the nursery of democracy and the basic unit from where the future leadership emerged.

"I started my political career as a civic body's representative and reached the sitting position", he said this while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by the city Mayor, Usman Ali Khalid.

The AJK PM added that he wanted to see local government institutions more stable and active as manifested in the determined civic bodies' rules and ambition to serve humanity. The government, he said, had allocated over Rs 1 billion recently to empower the local bodies and establish true democratic traditions.

Anwaar assured to address all the concerns of overseas Kashmiris and take all possible measures to make Mirpur a model city.

The ceremony was attended by senior Minister, Colonel (Retd) Wagar Noor, Minister of Law, Mian Abdul Wahid, Minister of Energy, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Minister of Communications and Public Works, Chaudhry Azhar Sadique, Minister of Physical Planning and Housing, Chaudhry Yasser Sultan, Minister of Health Nisar Ansar Abadali, Minister of Higher education, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Nabeela Ayub, Advisor, Sabiha Siddique, Chairman District Council, Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga and others.

