Open Menu

AJK PM Terms Local Bodies' Representatives As Nursery Of Future Leadership

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

AJK PM terms local bodies' representatives as nursery of future leadership

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday said local government bodies' representatives were the nursery of democracy and the basic unit from where the future leadership emerged.

"I started my political career as a civic body's representative and reached the sitting position", he said this while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by the city Mayor, Usman Ali Khalid.

The AJK PM added that he wanted to see local government institutions more stable and active as manifested in the determined civic bodies' rules and ambition to serve humanity. The government, he said, had allocated over Rs 1 billion recently to empower the local bodies and establish true democratic traditions.

Anwaar assured to address all the concerns of overseas Kashmiris and take all possible measures to make Mirpur a model city.

The ceremony was attended by senior Minister, Colonel (Retd) Wagar Noor, Minister of Law, Mian Abdul Wahid, Minister of Energy, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Minister of Communications and Public Works, Chaudhry Azhar Sadique, Minister of Physical Planning and Housing, Chaudhry Yasser Sultan, Minister of Health Nisar Ansar Abadali, Minister of Higher education, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Nabeela Ayub, Advisor, Sabiha Siddique, Chairman District Council, Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga and others.

APP /ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Democracy Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

2 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

2 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

2 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan