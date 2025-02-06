MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's presence in the state on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day was proof of Pakistan's steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s just and legitimate struggle to realize their right to self-determination.

Addressing a special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in the state metropolis, convened on Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with struggling people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the AJK PM said, "Pakistan is our destiny and the state of Pakistan is the biggest obstacle in the way of India’s expansionist designs".

In this era of narrative warfare, the PM said that stability of Pakistan was the Kashmiris' top priority.

Reiterating his commitment to further strengthen the bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, the PM said, "This undying spirit of brotherhood will be transformed from generation to generation", adding that “we are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours.”

Denouncing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, he said, the global community should take urgent notice of the Indian war crimes.

The prime minister said that despite using all means of oppression and suppression India had miserably failed in its attempts to weaken the Kashmiris' political resolve.

The Indian Army Chief, he said, had admitted publicly that it was facing difficulties in establishing peace despite the presence of one million troops in the region.

Referring to the State government's responsibilities, the PM said that the base camp government had two objectives. "The number one priority is to take the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical conclusion and take steps for the welfare of its people through good governance", he remarked.

Given India's traditional intransigence, the prime minister said that Kashmiris would have to fight for their inalienable right militarily in accordance with internationally recognized laws and UN resolutions.

While warning the Indian government to stop the bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK, he said, "If Modi government does not stop the orgy of cruelty and barbarism in occupied Kashmir, then no one will be able to stop the youth of Azad Kashmir from crossing the bloody line".

In order to deflect world attention away from the real issue, the PM said that New Delhi had now installed a puppet Chief Minister in the region by staging an election drama.

Stressing the need for an early and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute, the PM said that peace and stability in the region was inescapably linked to a just and honourable solution of the Kashmir issue.

Praising the Federal government for its all-out financial support to the government of Azad Kashmir, the PM said that the center had previously provided a huge amount of 11 billion rupees to the AJK government, which helped it to come out of economic difficulties.

The present government led by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he said, also provided huge funds to the Azad Kashmir government without any discrimination.

"I, on behalf of the people of the state, express my gratitude to Prime Minister Sharif for his all-out support", he said, adding that despite financial constraints the government of Pakistan provided massive relief to the people of Azad Kashmir in terms of electricity and flour.

Welcoming the Army chief General Asim Munir on visiting “Yadgar e Shuhada” Muzaffarabad, the PM said, "The Pakistan army, the government and the entire nation stand in solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle".

He said that a strong and stable Pakistan was a guarantor of the success of Kashmir’s freedom.

He said that it was high time that the United Nations, the international community and human rights organizations should take notice of Indian aggression and hold India accountable for the crimes its forces had been committing against Kashmiris.

