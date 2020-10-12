UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Terms Settlement Of Kashmir Issue Key To Emergence Of Everlasting Peace

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:36 PM

AJK PM terms settlement of Kashmir issue key to emergence of everlasting peace

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minster Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said the settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people was the only way for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) : , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minster Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said the settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people was the only way for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

Talking to Hurriyat leaders who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, he said "Indian government's expansionism designs have destabilized the peace of the entire region and due to her expansionist designs the clouds of war are still hovering over the region," said a press release issued here.

The prime minister said the people of occupied Kashmir have been facing the worst kind of atrocities and repressions while the Hurriyat leaders have been put behind the bar by the Indian government to crush the indigenous liberation struggle launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their internationally recognized right to self determination.

The prime minister urged upon the United Nations to play its practical role in resolving the Kashmir to save the peace of the whole world. He regretted that United Nations have failed to implement its own resolution on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India is engaged in systematic mass killings of the Kashmiri people to crush the freedom struggle and added that after 5th of august last year Indian is bent upon to change the demography of the state and to change the Muslim majority areas in to minority.

He said millions of state domiciles have been issued to the non state actors and Hindu extremists to change the majority of the Muslim into minority to fulfill its nefarious designs.

The prime minister paid rich tributes to Hurriyat leaders in general and Mr. Yasin Malick in particular for facing Indian forces atrocities and repressions with courage and determination and struggling for the rights of Kashmiri people.

He said elder leader Syed Ali Gillani is also under Indian custody while Mir Waiz Umer Farooq , Shabir Ahmed Shah and Aasia Andrabi are also being targeted and added that the people of Azad Kashmir are seriously concerned about the situation obtaining in occupied Kashmir and are determined to extend all out support to their Kashmiri brothers in attaining their right to self determination.

