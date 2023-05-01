AJK PM terms working class as backbone of any society

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) ; April 30 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq while terming the working class of the people as the backbone of any society, has said that in Islam, work has been given a special importance to the extent that it is considered an act of worship in itself.

In his message issued on Sunday on the eve of the International Labour Day, falling on May 1st, Monday, the PM said, "Labourers and hard-working people, who play an important role in society, have been declared as the friends of, the Almighty".

Our religion islam has given special emphasis on working and Muslims have been urged to work persistently, whenever and wherever it is available, he said, adding that this was the reason that begging has been discouraged and strictly prohibited.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to all the workers around the globe, the PM said that Islam fully acknowledges the rights of the Labour class.

The PM said that it is narrated in a Hadith that a labourer should be given his wages even before the sweat on his body dries up.

He said the saying of the Prophet (PBUH) speaks volumes about the importance given to the labour class in Islam.

The PM said that the AJK government was committed to the welfare of working people besides providing them with their inalienable rights.