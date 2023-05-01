UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Terms Working Class As Backbone Of Any Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 01:20 AM

AJK PM terms working class as backbone of any society

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) ; April 30 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq while terming the working class of the people as the backbone of any society, has said that in Islam, work has been given a special importance to the extent that it is considered an act of worship in itself.

In his message issued on Sunday on the eve of the International Labour Day, falling on May 1st, Monday, the PM said, "Labourers and hard-working people, who play an important role in society, have been declared as the friends of, the Almighty".

Our religion islam has given special emphasis on working and Muslims have been urged to work persistently, whenever and wherever it is available, he said, adding that this was the reason that begging has been discouraged and strictly prohibited.

Extending his heartfelt greetings to all the workers around the globe, the PM said that Islam fully acknowledges the rights of the Labour class.

The PM said that it is narrated in a Hadith that a labourer should be given his wages even before the sweat on his body dries up.

He said the saying of the Prophet (PBUH) speaks volumes about the importance given to the labour class in Islam.

The PM said that the AJK government was committed to the welfare of working people besides providing them with their inalienable rights.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir April May Sunday Muslim All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

22 minutes ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

2 hours ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.