(@FahadShabbir)

Strongly condemning the life penalty to the distinguished Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yaseen Malik by an Indian Court, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas termed the sentence as a massacre of justice, In a statement released to the media Wednesday evening, the AJK Prime Minister said that the verdict against Yasin Malik was an amle proof of the fake judicial system in India

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) : Strongly condemning the life penalty to the distinguished Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yaseen Malik by an Indian Court, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas termed the sentence as a massacre of justice, In a statement released to the media Wednesday evening, the AJK Prime Minister said that the verdict against Yasin Malik was an amle proof of the fake judicial system in India.

Illayas continued that Modi's fascism cannot stop Kashmiris from their right to freedom.

Describing the verdict as a grave violation of basic human rights, the AJK PM said that the verdict has exposed India's human rights abusing regime that was hell bent on choking every dissenting voice in Kashmir by using its judiciary.

Denouncing the verdict, the PM said, India cannot suppress the voice of Yasin Malik by punishing him under fake and fabricated cases.

"Every house hold in Kashmir is resonating with the thoughts and ideas of Yasin Malik", the PM said adding that Malik is a great freedom fighter, a hero of Kashmiri nation."Coercive tactics, atrocities and blatant violations of human rights cannot stand in the way of Kashmiris' independence", he said adding that Yasin Malik and his associates did not bow down despite all the oppressive tactics by the Indian authorities.

He further added that the punishment meted out to Yasin Malik is not only illegal, immoral but a violation of the international law. "Those who fight and resist for freedom are not terrorists but freedom fighters", the AJK PM added.