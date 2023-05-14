AJK PM thanks Pakistan govt for release of development funds

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) : May 13 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday thanked the government of Pakistan for release of liberal financial relief to the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir in terms of annual development programme.

During a meeting with Federal Finance Minister senator Ishaq Dar in IsIamabad, the AJK premier apprised the finance minister of wide ranging issues including ongoing development projects in the state of Azad Jammu Kashmir, said an AJK government handout, issued here late Saturday.

Besides discussing the financial matters of the state, he also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured the full support of the federal government for the constructionand development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the development of the people of Azad Kashmir was the first priority of the government, it added.