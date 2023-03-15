UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Thanks Political Parties For United Voices On Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday extended gratitude to all the political parties raising voices in favour of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Held Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) despite having political differences.

Addressing the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, he said," Kashmir issue does not belong to any particular party but it is the common agenda of all political forces of Pakistan."The AJK PM thanked Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for inviting him to attend the commemorative session of the Senate to celebrate the golden jubilee.

